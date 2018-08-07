$257K in Funding Awarded to Regional Glass Recycling Facilities

The Baker-Polito administration has awarded $257,000 in funding to glass recycling facilities in Dennis and Groton. This funding will contribute to the development of these glass processing facilities that take recycled glass and create useful products, administration said a statement

The grants are awarded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

A recent glass recycling facility closure in Milford has put pressure on other municipal recycling programs; this funding will help close the gap and support local production of processed glass production, MassDEP said in a statement.

Dennis will receive $120,000 towards facility site preparations at its regional glass crushing operation. Groton will receive $136,500 towards specialized source-separating equipment at its regional glass crushing operation.

Tags: Baker-Polito administration, Dennis, Groton, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, MassDEP, Milford, recycling, Sustainable Materials Recovery program