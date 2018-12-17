30-Unit Allston Building Gets the Go-Ahead

An Allston mixed-use project was approved by the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s Board of Directors at their Dec. 13 meeting, according to an announcement from the agency.

The developer behind project at 44 North Beacon St., the Boston Real Estate Collaborative, proposed the 34,580-square-foot, 5-story building with 30 apartments and one commercial/office space. The 30 rental units will consist of four affordable units and two units will accessible. The 30 rental units will consist of two studios, four one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units, according to the BPDA announcement.

Loading and unloading for the building will be provided in the rear of the project site, in addition to 19 parking spaces. A bike storage and maintenance room will be provided off the front entrance lobby. The project will aim to meet LEED Silver certification levels. The proponent will work with the BPDA Urban Design team during the design review process.

