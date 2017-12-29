Andersen Group Realty Joins Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest

Sven Andersen Group Realty (formerly the Andersen Team) has joined Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest.

The group will be based out of Winchester, and is in the process of building out a storefront location with the address to be announced soon.

“Joining forces with Andersen Group Realty is a huge asset to our brokerage,” Christina Hill, team leader and broker of Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest, said in a statement.

Andersen Group Realty has been recognized nationally in the Wall Street Journal as America’s Best Real Estate Agents by RealTrends, and has ranked amongst the top 20 real estate teams in New England, producing roughly $75 million in home sales in 2017.

In addition to Sven, Andersen Group Realty is composed of Realtors Sarah Amico and Marie Montieth, and the group’s newest agent, Barbara Wales, along with executive assistant Kelly Coffey and operations and transaction manager Prescott Busk.

Tags: Andersen Group Realty, Keller Williams Realty Boston Northwest