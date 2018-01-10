Davis Malm Forms Dedicated Banking and Credit Practice

Boston law firm Davis, Malm & D’Agostine P.C. reports it has established a dedicated, multidisciplinary banking and credit practice to better meet the needs of lenders and borrowers in Boston.

The group advises on corporate, finance, litigation, financial restructuring and workouts, real estate, securities and compliance matters confronting the banking and credit industry.

Davis Malm attorneys represent institutional, private, governmental and commercial lenders, along with corporate borrowers, finance-lessees and other users of capital in a spectrum of domestic and foreign commercial transactions. The firm also works in in U.S. Small Business Administration lending, floor plan financing and tax-exempt bond financing, as well as for its credit union representation in connection with member business loans, and credit union regulatory and compliance matters.

“In the face of continued market changes and evolving regulations, borrowers and lenders are encountering unique legal challenges. In order to help our clients navigate the fast-moving and ever-changing capital markets, we saw the need to coalesce our top-quality legal services into a formal, dedicated team,” Davis Malm President Paul Feldman said in a statement.

Tags: banking law practice, compliance, Davis, Malm & D’Agostine P.C.