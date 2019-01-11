72-Unit Project Proposed Near Roxbury Latin School

Onsite Builders and Development is proposing a 72-unit housing project near the Roxbury Latin School in West Roxbury.

The project will be spread among two buildings on Heron Street, a dead end off of Washington Street near the Boston-Dedham Line. Together, the two buildings will have 78,576 square feet of gross floor area. The project is split between two lots on either side of Heron Street that, taken together, are 47,982 square feet in size. A letter of intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency was not specific how the housing units will be distributed among the two lots.

Along with the housing units, the project will also contain 84 parking spaces including 48 interior garage parking spaces in the two buildings and 36 surface parking spaces.

