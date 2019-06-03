$7M Apartment Redevelopment Planned for Worcester Eyesore

A long-vacant, brick Worcester shoe factory could become 62 apartments under a plan from a Chelsea-based developer.

Anthony Rossi bought the Walker Shoe Factory at 28 Water St. near the city’s growing Canal District for $600,000 on May 31, according to a deed filed with the Worcester Registry of Deeds. Financing was provided in part by a $495,000 mortgage from East Boston Savings Bank.

Rossi plans to spend $7 million to renovate the 150-year-old, 39,000-square-foot building into 62 one-bedroom and studio apartments, the Worcester Business Journal reports.