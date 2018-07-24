Over 85K SF of New Leases Signed in Billerica Office Park

The office park at 85 Rangeway Road in Billerica has leased over 85,000 square feet of space.

R.W. Holmes handles the property and its leasing. The property includes three office buildings totaling 150,000 square feet. These leases bring the total occupancy to 90 percent.

The new tenants are Integra Life Sciences, the commonwealth of Massachusetts, Diamond USA, Synergy Associates, SmartLink, Noise Control Engineering and Harvest Automation. The office park features heavy power and infrastructure accommodations for the individual needs of each tenant.

Tags: Billerica, Diamond USA, Harvest Automation, Integra Life Sciences, Noise Control Engineering, office park, R.W. Holmes, SmartLink, Synergy Associates, the commonwealth of Massachusetts