$9M, 24-Unit Development Proposed for Hyde Park

Developer Milan Patel is proposing a new, $9 million residential project next to the Hyde Park Commuter Rail station in the neighborhood’s business district, according to documents filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The four-story building is planned for a 14,322-square-foot lot currently occupied by a 3-story residential building listed in the city’s property tax records as a four-to-six family building. The 24 units will all have two bedrooms and an average gross floor area of 1,067 square feet.

The building will have 24 vehicle parking spaces, and 39 bicycle parking spaces.

