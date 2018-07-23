Abington Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Three Banks

An Abington man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to robbing three banks in Greater Boston.

John Soule, 53, plead guilty to three counts of bank robbery. Soule was arrested and charged in September 2017 and has been detained since.

Soule entered a branch of the Eastern Bank in Cambridge on July 12, 2017, where he jumped over the teller’s counter, stated that he had a knife, and demanded the bank’s money. The tellers gave Soule money from their drawers, and Soule exited the bank with $12,940.

Soule entered a branch of the Webster Bank on Franklin Street in Boston on Aug. 9, 2017, and announced a robbery. He jumped over the tellers’ counter and demanded the bank’s money. The tellers gave Soule money from their drawers, and he exited the bank with $3,137.

One month later, on Sep. 8, 2017, Soule entered a branch of the Rockland Trust on Quincy Street in Quincy, where he approached a teller demanding money and then jumped over the counter and entered the bank’s vault. A post-robbery audit determined that Soule stole $42,747 during the robbery.

Video surveillance cameras outside of all three banks captured images of Soule moments before the robberies and following the robberies on a mountain bike.

Throughout their investigation, law enforcement received various tips and information that Soule was the person responsible. Law enforcement located and arrested Soule on Sept. 29, 2017; he was in possession of over $8,000 at the time of his arrest. Soule was later interviewed and admitted his involvement in the robberies, providing law enforcement with specific details.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2018.

