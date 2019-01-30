AGC MA Holds Forum on Opioids in Construction Industry

The state’s trade association for commercial construction companies is trying to help the fight against Massachusetts’ opioid crisis, with a forum aimed at highlighting the toll the crisis has taken on workers in the industry and offering potential solutions.

The Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts convened a summit on Jan. 23 at the Westin Copley Hotel in Boston. The three-hour summit, attended by more than 170 representatives from leading construction management and general contracting firms, subcontractors and the building trades, included a opening presentation by health care and health care provider experts Michael Botticelli of the Grayken Institute, Lisa Kelly-Croswell of Boston Medical Center, Ken Duckworth of the National Alliance for Mental Illness and Julianne Bride of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

According to a recent report from by the Massachusetts Taxpayer Foundation, opioids have kept an estimated 32,700 people from participating in the labor force in Massachusetts over the past seven years and 4.2 percent of total employed in the state reported pain reliever misuse. These individuals average an extra 18 more days off from work than those who do not misuse prescription pain medications.

A second panel of construction employers and trade union officials shared their perspectives on implementing practical solutions as it applies to the commercial construction industry. Shaun Carvalho of Shawmut Design & Construction, Maureen Kirkpatrick of Turner Construction, David Argus of Karas & Karas Glass, Frank Callahan of the Massachusetts Building Trades Council and Jeff Werner of the New England Regional Council of Carpenters Benefits Funds presented examples of best practices. These included widespread awareness and training, bolstered wellness services and preventative programs, new confidential resources and a goal to eliminate any stigma that may suppress an employee or union member from seeking the help they deserve.

AGC MA and a delegation of industry associations is slated to meet on Jan. 31 with state Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders and Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel to offer the collective support of the entire construction industry to the Baker Administration on the issue.

AGC MA plans to implement an industry-wide Job Site Opioid Stand-Down Day, coordinate access to resources for employers and employees through the AGC website and launch an Opioid Awareness Program, made possible through a grant from the Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program.

