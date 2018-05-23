Agricultural Investor Leases South End Offices

Private equity firm AgIS Capital will relocate from its Back Bay offices to a 25,000-square-foot office building in the South End.

The firm, which invests in agricultural land, leased 5,000 square feet at 46 Plympton St., a brick-and-beam building owned by Legacy Real Estate Ventures of Waltham.

CBRE/NE’s Patrick Buckley and Jeff Landers represented the landlord, Legacy Real Estate Ventures, and Cushman & Wakefield’s Rebecca Galeota represented the tenant. The Plympton Street property has 13-foot ceiling heights, hardwood floors, bike storage and shower facilities and located a block from the Exchange South End, a proposed 1.6-million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Boston Flower Exchange property. AgIS is currently located at 745 Boylston St.

“As lease rates continue to climb in areas like the Seaport District, Back Bay and Financial District, we’re seeing an increase in interest for other locations within the city, particularly from start-up and early stage companies,” Buckley said in a statement.

Tags: AgIS Capital, CBRE, Legacy Real Estate Ventures