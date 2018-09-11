AG’s Office Assessed Almost $10M in Restitution and Penalties in Fiscal Year 2018

The Attorney General’s Office assessed more than $9.6 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of Massachusetts workers in fiscal year 2018.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s annual Labor Day Report outlines the more than 4,000 employees who received restitution because of the efforts of the AG’s office.

Employers paid $6.8 million in restitution and $1.7 million in penalties, the report said. The construction industry was issued 61 citations, with nearly $1.5 million in restitution and penalties for the fiscal year, the highest percentage of violations cited, according to the report.

The office also conducted 247 compliance and site visits to job sites and business in 100 cities and towns in the state. The AG’s Fair Labor Division conducted every investigation cited in the report; the division is responsible for enforcing laws regulating wages, prevailing wage, minimum wage, earned sick leave and overtime, as well as investigating worker exploitation and wage theft.

Tags: Attorney General Maura Healey, Attorney General's Office, construction industry, Fair Labor Division, Labor Day Report, penalties, restitution