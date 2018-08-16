Airbnb Offers Lesson in Extra Teacher Income

With the future of a short-term rental regulation and taxation bill now uncertain, Airbnb on Wednesday released new data it said shows how the home-sharing platform can help teachers bring in extra income.

Airbnb’s report said many industries and local governments are still feeling the effects of the 2008 recession, citing statistics showing teachers earned less on average last year than they did in 1990 and, like other professions, face increasing costs of housing.

“The typical teacher host earned $6,500 last year on Airbnb, helping thousands of them pay down bills, save for retirement or even go on vacation,” the report said. One in 10 Airbnb hosts nationwide are teachers, and teachers make up 14 percent of Airbnb hosts in Massachusetts, according to the company’s data.

Massachusetts teachers earned over $7 million hosting rentals through Airbnb in 2017, including $3.2 million during the summer. The House and Senate on July 30 passed a bill that would extend the state’s 5.7 percent lodging tax to rentals made through sites like Airbnb, give municipalities the option of imposing additional taxes and require hosts to register their short-term rentals with the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who has 10 days to review bills that reach his desk, returned it with an amendment on Aug. 1, the day after lawmakers’ last formal session of the year. The amendment creates an exemption for units rented for 14 days or less and limits information available through the new public registry. Baker’s amendment is now before the House Committee on Bills in Third Reading.

Tags: Airbnb, rentals, short-term rental regulation and taxation bill, teachers