Allergan to Join Scrum For Kendall Biotech Space With New R&D Lab

Pharmaceutical company Allergan plc, makers of Botox, will establish a research facility in Cambridge’s Kendall Square. The site will be led by Don Frail, senior vice president of research and external scientific innovation.

“One of the driving sources of innovation today comes from smaller biotechnology and pharma companies. Our new, strategic presence in Kendall Square will allow us to more easily interact and engage with venture firms and startups in the area,” Executive Vice President and Chief R&D Officer David Nicholson said in a statement.

The company’s announcement did not specify where the facility would be, how big it would be, when it would open or how many people would be employed there.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Boston area to establish Allergan’s new presence where we will continue to identify cutting-edge technologies and opportunities that deliver the highest value to patients and their health care providers. Our Irvine site will continue to be the home of R&D and retain its long-established External Scientific Innovation and Non-Clinical Translational Sciences team. The new Cambridge group will be fully integrated with the Allergan organization, and serve as a portal to our other R&D sites,” Frail said in a statement.

