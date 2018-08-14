Allston-Brighton Veterans Supportive Housing to be Completed in 2019

A new Allston-Brighton project called the Residences at Brighton Marine will be one of the largest veterans’ developments nationwide, according to a statement made by the architect on the project, The Architectural Team Inc.

This $46 million residential project is the joint venture of WinnDevelopment and the nonprofit Brighton Marine. The 102 mixed-income units and permanent supportive apartment homes will support veterans as well as working-class residents and families in the area. The 7-story building will have clinical and behavioral health services and family services.

Residences at Brighton Marine also represents a key expansion of Massachusetts’ new Workforce Housing Initiative, which provides funding to create 1,000 units of housing for working families.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.

