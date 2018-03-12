Anti-Foreclosure Protesters to Rally Outside Worcester Courthouse

The Worcester Anti-Foreclosure Team (WAFT) will hold a rally and press conference at 12:30 p.m. today, March 12, in front of Worcester County Courthouse, 225 Main St.

WAFT members say they plan to deliver 24 videos and almost 30 examples of criminally fraudulent foreclosure document recordings to the Worcester County DA, in addition to affidavits from homeowners swearing that no one had shown up at their auction, despite documents filed at the Registry swearing they had.

According to Grace Ross, organizer for the Mass Alliance Against Predatory Lending, many more cases of auction fraud will be submitted as members continue to collate their evidence of what happened and connect it with documents being filed at the Registry of Deeds.

With hundreds of Massachusetts home auctions continuing monthly, the centrality of these untruthful recordings, according to Ross, is that “these documents are entered into the Registry of Deeds with the explicit and sole purpose of being the legal basis of claiming a foreclosure of someone’s home. These are legal requirements to record certain information as sole proof of a certain type of foreclosure, but in many dozens of cases we have found and can show the witnessed and notarized documents are a direct and outright lie.”

