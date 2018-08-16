Apartment Community Opens in Beverly

The real estate development group Beverly Crossing has opened its newest apartment community, Link480, at 480 Rantoul St. in Beverly.

The 90 mixed-use development was designed by Siemasko + Verbridge, constructed by Windover Construction, financed by People’s United Bank and is professionally managed by The Dolben Co. Inc.

More than 50 percent of the property is leased, with residents already moving in since July. The property features an outdoor courtyard, fitness room and a billiards lounge. It also has 1,900 square feet of street-level retail space available to residents and the neighborhood.

Editor’s Note: this story has been updated to identify Link480’s owner and developer, Beverly Crossing.



