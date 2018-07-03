The Arc of Bristol County Expands Facilities, Programming With MassDev Bond

A $2.21 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment will help The Arc of Bristol County Inc. offer more services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Arc will use bond proceeds to buy and renovate a 12,000-square-foot building at 16 Hillside Ave. in Attleboro, which will expand the organization’s adult services and add space for The Arc’s training and administrative needs. Beacon Securities Corp., an affiliate of Bristol County Savings Bank, purchased the bond.

“The Arc of Bristol County and its caring practitioners serve Bristol County residents of all abilities,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “We are pleased this low-interest financing will help the organization in its mission to promote personal, social and behavioral independence for individuals in southeastern Massachusetts.”

The Arc of Bristol County serves more than 2,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in an effort to foster community partnerships and promote individual advocacy. The Arc works closely with each individual or family to maximize the physical and social well-being of the individual, while collaborating with outside nonprofit, educational and governmental agencies to facilitate services. The Arc advocates for services that include dignity and respect and recognizes that everyone has strengths, abilities and inherent value.

“We are grateful for the partnership with MassDevelopment that will allow us to utilize a low-interest bond to continue to expand programming and further our mission of serving individuals and families in need of our services,” The Arc of Bristol County President and CEO Michael Andrade said in a statement.

