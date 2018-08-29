Armed Man Robs Citizens Bank in Cambridge

Authorities are searching for an armed man that robbed the Citizens Bank at 689 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge, The Boston Globe reported yesterday.

Cambridge police received an alarm notification around 1:20 p.m., Cambridge Police Spokesman Jeremy Warnick told the Globe. The alarm system is part of the bank’s emergency procedure that directly notifies police when help is needed.

Witnesses saw the suspect reportedly point a silver handgun in the teller’s direction and demand money, taking cash and possibly fleeing on a bike, Warnick said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a short black male, wearing a red and black plaid shirt, sunglasses and dark pants and hat.

