Army Corps Offices Sold for $11M to Lexington Developer

A 28-acre property including the New England offices of the Army Corps of Engineers has been sold for $11 million to Azad Legacy Partners LLC, a Lexington-based developer.

The parcel at 696 Virginia Road in Concord contains a 104,527-square-foot office building originally completed in 1962 and rebuilt in 1997 to accommodate the Army Corps’ occupancy.

East Boston Savings Bank provided $7.15 million in acquisition financing in the form of a five-year, fixed-rate loan.

The property was sold by a court-appointed receiver as part of a larger portfolio. The HFF Boston investment advisory team representing the seller included Coleman Benedict, Christopher Phaneuf and Ben Sayles. Martha Nay represented Azad Properties in the arrangement of acquisition financing.

Founded in 2016 by Robert Parsekian, Ketan H. Patel and Charlie P. Minasian, Azad Lagacy Partners owns a portfolio of office, lab, hospitality and residential properties with a focus on Greater Boston.

