Arsenal Mall Redevelopment Receives $324M in Financing

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler (HFF) has provided $324 million in construction financing and joint venture equity to develop Arsenal Yards. Arsenal Yards will be a six-building, mixed-use redevelopment of the old Arsenal Mall.

HFF worked as joint venture equity partners with JP Morgan Asset Management to source institutional investors on the behalf of Boylston Properties, The Wilder Cos. and Jonathan Bush. JP Morgan provided $102 million of equity and helped secure a $222 million construction loan from Wells Fargo Bank.

The first phase of the project is set to open in 2019. Arsenal Yards will span more than a million square feet, with 250,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

The HFF debt and equity placement teams representing the borrower included senior managing directors Fred Wittmann and Coleman Benedict, senior director Brett Paulsrud and associate Henry Schaffer.

