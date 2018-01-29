Atlanta-Based Developer Expands to New England

Green Brick Development LLC has purchased a 44,272-square-foot industrial building in Framingham. The property at 101 Bishop St. sits on 3.1 acres.

Green Brick is a homebuilding and development company that operates in the Dallas, Atlanta and Colorado Springs markets. This will be the company’s first foray into New England.

Scott R. Hughes, president, and Ted H. Reimann, vice president, of New Dover Assoc. Inc. represented the seller, Siegal LLC, and procured the buyer.

The purchase price was $4.85 million.

