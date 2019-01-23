Auburn Commercial Property Sold for $4.45M

An Auburn commercial building has been sold for $4.45 million.

The F.W. Webb Co., a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling and industrial products, purchased 33 Sword St. in Auburn in an off-market purchase. David Skinner, David Stubblebine and James Stubblebine from The Stubblebine Co. represented the unnamed seller in the transaction.

The 75,000-square-foot facility is situated on 3.04 acres and until 2016 was Imperial Distributors’ distribution center before Imperial relocated to its current, larger location at 150 Blackstone River Road in Worcester.

F.W. Webb currently has a location at 43 Sword St. in Auburn. The company anticipates opening a new wholesale store on 33 Sword Street by Aug. 31, and a retail kitchen, bath and lighting showroom by the end of the year. F.W. Webb will continue to operate out of 43 Sword St. until the new location is ready.

“Our business has grown and we are moving the location to a larger building to meet the needs of both our F.W. Webb wholesale customers and our retail Frank Webb Home customers,” F.W. Webb COO Bob Mucciarone said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our presence in the greater Worcester area.”

