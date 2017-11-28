Avison Young Completes Three Leases In Downtown Boston

Avison Young announced that it has completed leases for dataxu, Moors & Cabot and Sattler College in the month of October, totaling more than 80,000 square feet of office space in downtown Boston.

dataxu, a global software company headquartered in Boston, has signed a lease relocating its headquarters from the Seaport to 53 State St., a 1.66-million-square-foot class A office building in downtown Boston. Avison Young Principal Ron Perry, along with Jeff Gates, a senior vice president in the company’s Boston office, represented dataxu in the transaction.

Moors & Cabot, a 127-year-old financial planning and investment firm headquartered in Boston, assigned Perry and Larry Epstein, also a principal of Avison Young, to negotiate a long-term lease for a full floor at One Federal St., a class A office tower.

Epstein and Matt Perry, a senior associate based in Avison Young’s Boston office, represented Sattler College in a 15,486-square-foot lease at 100 Cambridge St., where a new campus will be located. Sattler College is the first new college to be approved by the state of Massachusetts since 1997.

Tags: Avison Young, downtown Boston, leases