The Baker-Polito Administration Announces Zero Emission Action Plan

Massachusetts will take part in the multistate Zero Emission Vehicle Action Plan for 2018-2021, joining eight other states in an effort to reduce vehicles emissions across the Northeast.

The plan has 80 action recommendations for states, automakers, dealers, utilities, charging and fueling companies to help speed people’s adoption of zero emission vehicles. Examples of zero emission vehicles are hybrid, plug-in vehicles, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“Massachusetts is committed to reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector, and through the Multi-State Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Action Plan we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with other states and diverse stakeholders to get more electric vehicles on the road,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This action plan will build on successful vehicle emission initiatives already in place in the commonwealth, and when combined with other significant efforts to reduce greenhouse gases like the single largest procurement of offshore wind in the country, will help ensure that Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in energy efficiency.”

This action plan follows the 2017 expiration of the “travel provision” in the state ZEV regulations. These regulations allowed automakers to get compliance credit in the Northeast ZEV states and Oregon for ZEVs placed in California.

Some recommendations in the new action plan include, raising consumer awareness and interest in electric vehicle technology, building out a reliable and convenient residential, workplace and charging/fueling infrastructure network, expanding public and private sector fleet adoption and supporting dealership efforts to increase ZEV sales.

