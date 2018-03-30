Baker Receives Award for Affordable Housing Efforts

Gov. Charlie Baker yesterday received the American Dream Award from Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston in recognition of the Baker-Polito administration’s efforts to create more affordable housing across the commonwealth.

“Our administration is grateful for the tremendous work that groups like Habitat for Humanity are doing to help bridge the gap between housing demand and housing supply across the commonwealth,” Baker said in a statement. “While our administration appreciates this recognition, there is more work to do and I look forward to partnering with the Legislature, local officials and stakeholders to increase housing production in Massachusetts.”

The Baker-Polito Administration in December unveiled a new Housing Choice Initiative and its accompanying legislation An Act to Promote Housing Choices, which aims to substantially increase and incentivize housing production across the state with a goal of creating 135,000 new units by 2025. The administration has also filed a housing bond bill seeking $1.287 billion in additional capital authorization to support development, and is on course to invest $1.1 billion over five years in affordable housing.

Tags: affordable housing, Award, Governor Charlie Baker, Habitat for Humanity