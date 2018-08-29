Baker Signs $2.4B Legislation to Guard Against Climate Change Repercussions

By State House News Service | Aug 29, 2018

Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation authorizing over $2.4 billion in capital allocations for investments in safeguarding residents, municipalities and businesses from the impacts of climate change, protecting environmental resources and improving recreational opportunities.

About $290 million of “An Act Promoting Climate Change Adaptation, Environmental and Natural Resource Protection and Investment in Recreational Assets and Opportunity” will fund improvements and repairs to dams and seawalls and to implement diverse coastal resiliency strategies after last year’s storms.

Another $100 million will implement the commonwealth’s Integrated State Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan.

Related articles:


Tags: ,


B&T Daily

Baker Signs $2.4B Legislation to Guard Against Climate Change Repercussions

by State House News Service time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily Rising Costs Put Lottery on Hunt for New South Sho…
B&T Daily Fort Point Hotel Sold to South Shore Firm for $77M…
0