Baker to Lift All Business Restrictions May 29

Effective May 29, Massachusetts will be nearly back to “normal,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

On that date, the state will lift all COVID business capacity limits and drop its face mask mandate.

All unvaccinated residents will be advised to wear masks inside, but vaccinated residents will be able to go “back to what we all used to do during the pandemic,” Baker said in a press conference this morning.

Baker has previously panned the idea of “vaccine passports” that prove the bearer’s vaccination status, and said during Monday’s press conference that Massachusetts will not adopt such a system without urging from the federal government.

However, everyone will have to wear masks in a limited number of higher-risk situations under a new public health order expected to be issued before May 29: nursing homes, health care facilities, public transit and inside schools.

The state will also end its state of emergency June 15. The delay, Baker said, would allow his administration to work with the legislature to formalize anything put in place by his emergency orders that needs to be continued past June 15. To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, and restaurant owners said Monday those temporary measures should be extended beyond the current state of emergency.

These steps are be consistent with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control last week following the release of new scientific studies showing that vaccinated individuals are highly unlikely to contract or transmit COVID-19.

Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate most of its adult and teenage residents by early June, Baker said, with the state on track to vaccinate 3 in 4 adults soon. Vaccination clinics still widely available, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said, including for residents age 12 to 15 who recently became eligible.

“The people of Massachusetts did the hard work and made sacrifices,” Baker said, applauding the perseverance of ordinary residents.

Some businesses may still chose to require masks inside “and that’s OK,” Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said.

“Let’s respect everyone’s right to get back to normal at their own pace,” Kennealy said.

In response to a reporter’s question, Baker said he hopes that the action will also help people feel safe returning to physical workplaces who may not have felt safe to do so.

State House News Service contributed to this report.