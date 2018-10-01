Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty Acquires Acton Real Estate

Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty of Concord, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, has acquired Acton Real Estate, which will now operate as a Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty office.

This merger grows Barrett Sotheby International’s network to six offices in the state, with now a greater presence in the Acton-Boxborough area and 145 sales associates in Middlesex County.

Tags: Acton, Acton Real Estate, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, Boxborough, Concord, Middlesex County, Sotheby’s International Realty