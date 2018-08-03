Bay Village Properties Sold as Short-Term Rentals

A pair of multifamily properties in Boston’s Bay Village have been sold to Brookline-based Premier Capital Partners for use as short-term rentals.

Coppola Management received $12.82 million in the sale of 143 Arlington St. and 1, 3 and 5 Cortes St.

All four properties have lodging licenses authorizing their use as short-term rentals, and are permitted for 85 occupants in 58 units. The portfolio is consistently 100 percent occupied, according to Colliers International Boston, which represented the seller and sourced the buyer.

“Arlington & Cortes benefits from the proximity to South End development and Back Bay amenities. The portfolio received great interest across the market,” Christopher Sower, Colliers’ senior vice president and multifamily investment sales team leader, said in a statement.

Colliers International Capital Markets Associate Patrick Boyle secured fixed-rate financing from Hingham Institution for Savings.

