Beals and Thomas Adds Boston Office to Bolster Current Projects

Aug 6, 2018
Beals and Thomas

Beals and Thomas Inc., headquartered in Southborough, has added a third office at 295 Devonshire St. in Boston. The planning, design and consulting firm said in a statement that it needed to be closer to support projects in downtown Boston, including a $5.2 million mixed-use project Cambridge Crossing, the 161-acre project Suffolk Downs and the redevelopment of the Harvard Square Theater.  

In addition to opening a new office, Beals and Thomas has hired a new urban development services manager and is launching a new website. These changes all stems from their recent growth and a demand of services in the Boston area, the company said in a statement.  

Related articles:


Tags: , , , ,


B&T Daily

Beals and Thomas Adds Boston Office to Bolster Current Projects

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: <1 min
B&T Daily New Hampshire Credit Union Appoints New Leader
B&T Daily Personnel File
0