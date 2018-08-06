Beals and Thomas Adds Boston Office to Bolster Current Projects

Beals and Thomas Inc., headquartered in Southborough, has added a third office at 295 Devonshire St. in Boston. The planning, design and consulting firm said in a statement that it needed to be closer to support projects in downtown Boston, including a $5.2 million mixed-use project Cambridge Crossing, the 161-acre project Suffolk Downs and the redevelopment of the Harvard Square Theater.

In addition to opening a new office, Beals and Thomas has hired a new urban development services manager and is launching a new website. These changes all stems from their recent growth and a demand of services in the Boston area, the company said in a statement.

Tags: Beals and Thomas Inc., Cambridge Crossing, Harvard Square Theater, Southborough, Suffolk Downs