Bedford Investor Buys Revere Multifamily Property

Aug 21, 2018

A Bedford investor has acquired a Revere multifamily property for nearly $2.7 million, or $333,333 per unit.

The complex at 473 Revere Beach Parkway contains eight two-bedroom apartments. The sales price equates to a capitalization rate of 5.9 percent on net operating income.

Northeast Private Client Group’s Drew Kirkland and Francis Saenz procured the buyer, Bedford-based 7 Hills Living Community LLC, and represented the seller, Nine John Street LLC.

Northeast Private Client Group has offices in Newton, Shelton, Connecticut and White Plains, New York.

