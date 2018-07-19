Beer Gardens are Coming to Charles River Parks

A state agency has selected an Everett company to operate beer gardens this year in two public parks. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Tuesday that Night Shift Brewing will host pilot beer gardens at the Christian Herter Park on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton and the Charles River Esplanade at the Storrow Memorial Embankment Park at Fiedler Field.

“The Department of Conservation and Recreation continues to explore unique opportunities that provide the public with exceptional experiences within the state parks system,” DCR Commissioner Leo Roy said in a statement. “We are excited to be working with Night Shift Brewing, where two beer gardens will be strategically located along the iconic Charles River, providing a picturesque landscape that will be truly enjoyed by so many.”

The Esplanade garden will open in late July and remain open until late October on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (last call at 9:30 p.m.), Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. (last call 9:30 p.m.) and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. (last call 7:30 p.m.). The Herter Park location will operate starting in early August and end in late October on Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. (last call 9:30 p.m.) and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. (last call 7:30 p.m.).

“The beer gardens will be within self-contained areas separated from the park,” according to DCR. “Night Shift Brewing will provide wristbands or stamps for customers of legal age prior to the sale of alcohol and will arrange for a food truck to be present at each location. Additionally, accessible portable restrooms will be available on site.”

