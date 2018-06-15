Benoit Mizner Simon & Co. Opens Fourth Office

Benoit Mizner Simon & Co. is expanding into Sudbury.

The new office will be staffed by several of the company’s current agents, many of whom live in Sudbury, including Elise Seibert, Fred Chi, Cheryl Chi, Debbie Sussman, John Malone, Melinda Johnson and Laura Bennos.

“Sudbury is a natural fit for our company’s latest expansion,” Amy Mizner, principal of BMS, said in a statement. “For the past eight years, our team has been serving buyers and sellers in Sudbury and we wanted to establish an office there so that we could be a true partner in this vibrant, growing community.”

This is BMS Real Estate’s third expansion since it was launched in 2010; the company opened its third office in Needham last year. It also launched a commercial division in 2015.

