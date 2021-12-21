Berkshire Bank Names Nina Charnley to Board

Berkshire Bank has named former TIAA and Bank of America executive Nina Charnley to its board of directors.

Charnley was elected as an independent director to the boards for the bank and its parent company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, effective Dec. 16, the bank said in a statement.

“We are pleased to welcome Nina to our Board of Directors,” Chairperson David Brunelle said in the statement. “Nina brings tremendous experience with her background in digital transformation, customer experience, financial and risk management which will provide valuable perspectives to our Compensation, Compliance & Regulatory and Corporate Responsibility & Culture Committees.”

Charnley was a senior managing director and enterprise customer experience executive at TIAA, a Fortune 100 financial services company with over $1 trillion in assets under management and five million customers. In that role, she was a member of the executive leadership group and the digital transformation team. Charnley also chaired the company’s customer experience board.

During her time at TIAA, Charnley led the strategy, development and execution of a portfolio of technology projects to launch the company’s mobile app and a digital bank, the statement said. Before joining TIAA, Charnley had spent most of her career as an executive at Bank of America and its predecessor banks, managing a portfolio of both national and regional businesses, including a de novo sustainable energy lending program. She also created the strategy, infrastructure, template and accountabilities matrix for Bank of America’s diversity and inclusion program, the statement said.

Charnley is currently on the advisory boards for the Women’s Business League and Budget Buddies.

“Nina’s three decades of work for Fortune 100 financial services companies will further advance the Board’s governance and oversight of our BEST plan to enhance financial performance and customer experience,” Berkshire Bank CEO Nitin Mhatre said in the statement. “I look forward to working with Nina to support our vision of being the leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond.”