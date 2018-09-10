Berkshire Bank Partners with Michigan Financial Advisory Company

Berkshire Bank is teaming up with Michigan-based GreenPath Financial Wellness to offer its employees, customers and communities financial advisory services.

The partnership is intended to enhance Berkshire’s ongoing commitment to helping individuals realize their financial goals. Funding for the new collaboration was made possible, in part, by a contribution from the Berkshire Bank Foundation.

“By providing financial wellness services throughout our community, we have the opportunity to empower people to increase their knowledge and change their behaviors which will ultimately improve their overall financial health,” Sharon Ellis, vice president at Berkshire Bank, said in a statement.

The partnership with GreenPath features no-cost access to personal and family budgeting, credit report education – including how to improve credit scores – and counseling on debt repayment and avoiding bankruptcy foreclosure or repossession.

In addition, Berkshire launched a dedicated website to support individuals on their financial journey. GreenPath resources will also be integrated throughout all areas of the bank. The bank also plans to deliver financial education seminars across its markets on topics including money concepts for teens and young adults, identity theft and the psychology of spending.

“Everyone deserves the chance to pursue their dreams,” Rick Bialobrzeski, executive vice president at GreenPath Financial Wellness, said in a statement. “Together with Berkshire Bank, we will guide people to make healthy financial choices that support their goals.”

