Berkshire Hathaway Commonwealth Merges With Northrop Associates

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate will merge with Northrup Associates, a real estate firm that has served Lynnfield and the vicinity since 1952.

Commonwealth Founding Partner George Patsio and Northrup Associates co-owner Richard Tisei announced the merger in a joint statement on Jan. 30. The Northrup team of 28 real estate professionals will remain with the new and merged entity. Agency owners Richard Tisei and Bernie Starr will also maintain active roles with the same staff. The business will continue to operate from its current headquarters at 26 Main St., Lynnfield.

“Bernie and I are pleased to affiliate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth. They are a strong, respected presence in the market, and we know Northrup will be stronger joining forces with this organization,” Tisei said in a statement. “We will be able to offer our clients more services and a wider network of exposure. During our talks with Nick and George Patsio, and Patrick Fortin, we have found that our companies share the same strong work ethic and values. This merger is a great way to continue to grow the company.”

“Northrup Associates has an excellent reputation of integrity and trust and has successfully served homeowners for 67 years,” Patsio said in a statement. “Their impressive track record, top-notch leadership team and culture makes this partnership with Commonwealth a great fit. This combined with the power, reputation and global reach of the Berkshire Hathaway brand makes us a powerhouse in our marketplace.”

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006. The brokerage generated $1.5 billion in real estate sales volume in 2018.

