Berkshire Healthcare Systems to Build Skilled Nursing Facility

Pittsfield-based Berkshire Healthcare Systems will buy an East Longmeadow property and build a 131-bed skilled nursing facility, thanks to a $28 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment.

Berkshire Healthcare will also renovate, reconstruct, and make an addition to its current skilled nursing facility at 305 Maple Street in East Longmeadow for use as an assisted living facility and doctors’ offices. T.D. Bank purchased the bond.

“Berkshire Healthcare offers diverse senior housing options ranging from independent living and assisted living to memory care, all served by its skilled nursing team,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is proud to support Berkshire Healthcare’s critical services through this tax-exempt financing, which will help expand and renew its facility in East Longmeadow.”

Berkshire Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of post-acute care, long-term health care and senior housing. It owns or operates 14 rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts.

“Berkshire Healthcare is pleased to be executing its strategy to lead the industry in care delivery, value and innovation through a strong foundation of engaged employees and a culture that anticipates the needs of the population it serves,” William Jones, president of Berkshire Healthcare, said in a statement. “With the support of MassDevelopment’s expertise in this financing structure and bond placement, we look forward to bringing this project in East Longmeadow to life to meet the needs of residents in this community well into the future.”

