Big South Shore Parcel Marketed for Development

A 213-acre parcel on the Hanover and Norwell line is being marketed for residential development.

Cardinal Cushing Centers hired HFF Boston to seek buyers for the parcel next to its Washington Street campus in Hanover.

Due to site constraints, a 32-acre portion of the property off Washington Street has the most development potential, according to a statement from Chris Phaneuf, an HFF managing director. Potential uses include assisted living, active adult communities and single-family homes.

The parcel has attracted significant interest already, with a deadline for proposals expected in late summer, HFF said.

Funds from the sale will be used to support the center’s programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a statement by the organization.

