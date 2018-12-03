Billerica Medical Center Sold For $900K

A 12,600-square-foot mixed-use building in Billerica has been sold for $900,000.

The building at 221 Boston Road has medical and professional office space on the second and third floors and, at the time of sale, had a retail-medical pharmacy occupying part of the first floor.

John McLaughlin of McLaughlin Investments Inc. represented the seller, Patriot Property Group. The buyer, HR Ventures, intends to redevelop the entire site.

Tags: Billerica, HR Ventures, McLaughlin Investments, Patriot Property Group