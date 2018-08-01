Biotech Company Leases Space in Alewife Research Center

The Davis Companies has leased 26,989 square feet of space in their Alewife Research Center in Cambridge to Ribon Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company that will relocate from Lexington.

The Alewife Research Center is expected to be completed in October of this year. The entire facility is 224,000 square feet and fills the gap in laboratory space in Cambridge, The Davis Companies said in a statement.

Mark Winters of Newmark Knight Frank represented The Davis Companies in the transaction. Eric Smith of CB Richard Ellis represented the tenant, Ribon Therapeutics.

Tags: Alewife Research Center, Cambridge, CB Richard Ellis, Newmark Knight Frank, Ribon Therapeutics, The Davis Companies