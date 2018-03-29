BMS Team Joins Compass

Rumors of Benoit Mizner Simon & Co.’s acquisition by Compass appear to be unfounded – for now – but six of the brokerage’s agents have departed for the technology-backed firm.

The agents previously from BMS – Donna Maley, Lynn Donahue, Maura Dolan, Amiee Munro, Tricia Parmel and Stephanie Burns – will be joined by agent Jill Boudreau, formerly with Coldwell Banker’s Wellesley office.

The Donahue Maley team was one of the top performing teams at BMS; Burns was a top performing individual agent. In the last 12 months these agents had over $107 million in combined sales volume, according to a statement. Boudreau has been one of the primary leading agents in Wellesley for almost 10 years. Prior to Coldwell Banker, she worked at Fidelity Investments, Citibank and Chase Manhattan Bank.

“Wellesley is an exciting market for Compass to expand into and a market that we have been preparing since we launched in Boston in 2015,” Jeffrey Heighton, general manager of Compass Boston, said in a statement.

Tags: Benoit Mizner Simon & Co., Compass, merger