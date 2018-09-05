Boston Area Unemployment Up for July

Unemployment in the Boston statistical metropolitan area was up 2.3 percent in July 2018 compared with the same month last year, according to a quarterly report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 2,813,000 were unemployed this past July, up by 62,200.

Nationwide, July 2018 was up by 1.6 compared to July of last year. The Boston, Cambridge and Newton areas made up 68 percent of the workforce and added about 49,500 jobs from July 2017 to July 2018.

Professional and business services in the Boston area added 23,800 jobs compared to July of last year, exceeding the nationwide rate of local job growth at 4.8 percent.

Tags: Boston, Cambridge, Newton, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment