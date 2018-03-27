Boston-Based Circle Names New CFO; Plans to Hire 250

The Boston-based payments company Circle has hired a new CFO and said it plans to more than double the size of its workforce by the end of the year.

According to a blog post the company posted yesterday, Naeem Ishaq is Circle’s new CFO, treasurer, and executive vice president of risk.

Naeem comes to the company from Boxed, the New York-based e-commerce platform company where he was CFO and held responsibility for leading several divisions of the company. Prior to Boxed, Naeem was the head of finance, strategy and risk for Square.

He has also served as senior director of finance and strategy at Salesforce.com, where he led the company’s long range planning, supported all M&A activity and led finance and strategy activities for Salesforce.com’s acquired standalone businesses.

In the same blog post, Circle said the company is aiming to grow the company from around 150 now to around 400 employees by the end of the year. Global expansion sees Circle with offices and personnel now in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Beijing and Hong Kong.

The Goldman Sachs-backed company has been in the news a lot as of late. About a month ago, it acquired the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex for roughly $400 million, according to Fortune.

Between December and February, Circle facilitated more than $75 billion in transactions, making it one of the largest crypto finance companies in the world. Circle hosts more than 7 million customers in more than 200 countries and has grown usage 450 percent in the past year.

