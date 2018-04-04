Boston Charter School Adds to, Renovates Campus with MassDev Bond

MassDevelopment has issued a $7.2 million tax-exempt bond for Boston Collegiate Charter School (BCCS), a charter school in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

BCCS will use bond proceeds to expand the school’s Mayhew Campus, which hosts its middle and high schools, with a 11,200-square-foot classroom building and a 3,100-square-foot multipurpose space. The school will also use proceeds to renovate its existing building, including enhancing accessibility to the new multipurpose space and making various interior and mechanical system upgrades. Eastern Bank purchased the bond.

“MassDevelopment is pleased to provide this tax-exempt financing to BCCS, which will allow the school to expand with new space for students to exercise their minds and bodies,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the impact of the school’s updated facilities, including new classrooms, rehearsal space, performance venues and athletic features, in the years to come.”

BCCS launched in 1998 and serves 700 students in grades five through 12 on two campuses in Dorchester.

