Boston Developers Face Increase in Linkage Fees

Developers in Boston are facing an 8 percent increase in per-square-foot fees under a proposal that Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration says will leverage the “strong development market” to raise funds for affordable housing and job training.

The Boston Planning & Redevelopment Agency on Tuesday announced the planned increase in linkage fees, to $9.03 per square foot for housing contributions and to $1.78 per square foot for jobs contributions.

“By asking developers to contribute more for affordable housing and job training, we are taking advantage of Boston’s strong market to support opportunities for our residents across the entire city,” Walsh said in a statement.

The administration said linkage fees were last increased in 2013. In statements, Jewish Vocational Services and Operation A.B.L.E. of Greater Boston Inc. expressed their support for the fee increases.

Tags: affordable housing, developers, linkage fees