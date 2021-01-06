Boston Extends COVID Business Restrictions

Boston is extending coronavirus restrictions on museums, movie theaters, gyms and other businesses for another three weeks – until Jan. 27.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the tightened restrictions Tuesday as the city seeks to curb a pandemic that is surging even as vaccine shots are beginning to be administered.

The restrictions in Boston, which also extend to sightseeing tours, arcades, aquariums and other businesses that attract large numbers of people are needed to help curb the rise in the percentage of positive tests for the disease, Walsh said.

“We’ve seen a pretty steady rising of the numbers every single day,” Walsh said. “We are getting to a point where it’s getting very dangerous.”