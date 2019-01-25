Boston Fed Announces Six New Members of New England Advisory Council

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has announced six new members of the New England Advisory Council. They are:

Carol Conway Bulman, CEO and president of Jack Conway & Co.

Karen Colberg, co-CEO of King Arthur Flour

Brad Hittle, founder, CEO and president of Two Roads Brewing Co.

Gregory Janey, president of Janey Construction Management and Consulting Inc.

Oliver Smith, CEO of O. & Co.

Kierston Van Soest, CFO of L.L. Bean

The NEAC is convened by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and includes senior leaders of small to mid-size businesses throughout New England. Members advise the bank about underlying trends in the economy as viewed through the prisms of their own companies and respective industries.

“It’s exciting for me to welcome each one of these new members to the council, because I know they’ll help us stay connected to the real economy and its practitioners in the First District,” Rosengren said in a statement. “We need to hear from leaders of businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, across New England, and each one of these new members offers unique perspective and experience.”

In addition to welcoming new members, returning member Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden and Delaware North’s United Kingdom operations, will become the chair of the 2019 NEAC.

Additional standing members of the council include:

James T. Brett, president and CEO, New England Council

Travis McCready, president and CEO, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Nannu Nobis, CEO, Nobis Engineering

Paul Rumul, president, The Davenport Cos.

Jessica Tang, president, Boston Teachers Union

