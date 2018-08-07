Boston Home Health Agency Convicted of Stealing Millions from MassHealth

The owner of Harmony Home Health Care LLC has been convicted of Medicaid fraud and larceny for stealing millions from the state’s Medicaid program (MassHealth).

The owner of Boston-based Harmony Home Health Care, Elena Kurbatzky, billed MassHealth for in-home services provided to 38 patients between 2015 and 2016; however, most of these services were never provided and/or authorized. According to documents from the Attorney General’s Office, Harmony Health Care also fraudulently billed MassHealth for nurses who were either traveling internationally or claimed to be providing services to several patients at different locations at the same time.

Kurbatzky’s company also billed MassHealth for services not authorized by physicians, sometimes forging physicians’ signatures. Kurbatzky herself was a MassHealth member and failed to disclose that she was paid $2.6 million by her own company over two years to make herself eligible for the program, then billed herself for services she supposedly received from her own company that were not authorized by a physician.

Kurbatzky was charged and convicted in Suffolk Superior Court on three counts of Medicaid false claims, three counts of larceny over $250 by false pretenses and one count of Medicaid member eligibility fraud. Kurbatzky is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in Suffolk Superior Court.

