Boston Investment Bank Expands to Chicago

Mirus Capital Advisors, a Burlington-based middle market investment bank, has expanded to Chicago as the firm continues its growth plans. Mirus Partner Mike Osborne leads the new initiative, which will focus on middle market transactions in the Midwest and on transactions nationally in the contract manufacturing industry.

In the past year, Mirus joined GCG – a global network of M&A advisory firms and part of GGI, a 570-member strong global network of accountants and corporate lawyers spanning 123 countries – and announced an expansion of the firm’s European business coordinated by long-time Mirus partner Peter Alternative, who will be based in Milan.

Osborne recently joined Mirus with over 25 years of manufacturing and investment experience across diverse industries and end markets. He is currently a member of the board of directors of IEC Electronics, a publicly-traded provider of electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies, and previously held the role of chief revenue officer of Angelica. He held progressive executive and senior management roles with Niven Marketing, Actuant Corp., Elkay Manufacturing Co., Ford and General Motors of Canada.

“As we continue to grow our firm, we’re committed to providing exceptional advice to our clients. As an accomplished and senior deal professional, Mike brings a great right mix of transactional and operational experience and insight to our clients and we’re excited to have him on the team,” Mirus partner Alan Fullerton said in a statement.